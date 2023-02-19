Investor interest in Ryman raise revealed

Fletcher Building's boss says he is not keen to 'get greedy' on Gib prices this year, while Ryman Healthcare's boss explains what led to its surprise $900m capital raise. Video / NZ Herald

Ryman Healthcare’s $902 million capital raise was well-liked by institutional investors, with 95 per cent of shareholders’ entitlements accepted, making up more than half of the capital needed.

Ryman launched the raise last week, with the offer first made to institutions on Thursday and Friday.

It raised $542 million in the two day period, although a portion did have to be re-offered in a book build to make up for investors who refused part or all of the offer.

The remaining $360m was being offered to retail investors from Monday.

Director shareholders committed to the offer before it was announced, although they took up a smaller per cent of what was available to them.

When included in the total take up, it reduced the interest so far to 75 per cent.