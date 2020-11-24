Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

International Air Transport Association says airlines lost $95 per passenger this year

5 minutes to read

Airline crew wearing full personal protective equipment at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo / AP

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Airlines face losses next year more than twice as deep as forecast and more government support will be needed to help them survive into 2022 when air travel is expected to take off.

This year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.