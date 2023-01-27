Intel’s weak guidance and Morgan Stanley’s staff penalties

Intel’s deteriorating finances have rekindled worries that it may cut its dividend payments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Intel has taken an axe to its financial guidance for the first quarter of the year, as the collapse in PC sales and falling market share in its server chips division late last year proved even worse than Wall Street had been expecting.

The news sent its shares down nearly 10 per cent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Chief executive Pat Gelsinger blamed the latest step-down in Intel’s financial prospects on “persistent macro headwinds” and a much sharper chip inventory correction than it had been expecting. Intel did not issue financial guidance for the rest of the year but Gelsinger held out hope for a rebound in the second half of 2023 on an economic recovery in China and improving demand from large corporate and government customers.

The chipmaker said it expected revenue in the current quarter to fall to $10.5bn-$11.5bn, pointing to an accelerating decline in its business after a slump in the second half of 2022. At the midpoint, the company’s revenue forecast was nearly $3bn below analysts’ expectations and implied a 40 per cent tumble from a year before.

The sombre forecast came as Intel revealed that revenue had fallen 32 per cent in the final months of 2022 to $14bn, compared to expectations of $14.45bn. Adjusted earnings per share in the period were 10 cents, down from $1.15 a year before and below the 20 cents that Wall Street had forecast.

The latest figures also pointed to a sharper deterioration in Intel’s finances, rekindling worries that it will be forced to slash its dividend payments. The company reported negative adjusted free cash flow for the year of $4.1bn. It had cut its forecast to a decline of $2-$4bn only three months before.

David Zinsner, chief financial officer, said the cash flow had been affected by the delay of $3bn of subsidies that had been expected in 2022, and that Intel was “committed to maintaining a competitive dividend”.

Most analysts had already cut their expectations for Intel in recent weeks, despite the positive reaction to the launch two weeks ago of a new generation of server chips designed to make up lost ground on arch-rival AMD.

Though an important step in reducing the technology gap that had opened up between the two companies, most analysts predicted it would not be enough to win back market share, and that Intel’s market position would continue to slip until it manages to catch up in advanced manufacturing with TSMC.

In the latest quarter, revenue from Intel’s client computing group fell 36 per cent to $6.6bn, while sales in the data centre and AI division fell 33 per cent to $4.3bn.

Morgan Stanley hits bankers with $1mn penalties for messaging breaches

Morgan Stanley has hit bankers with financial penalties running up to more than $1mn per employee for conducting official business on WhatsApp and other messaging platforms.

The forfeitures come as the bank tries to punish employees for a scandal that tarnished the group’s reputation and resulted in it paying $200mn of regulatory fines last year.

Ranging from a few thousand dollars to more than $1mn per individual, the penalties are based on a points system that takes into account factors including the number of messages sent, the banker’s seniority, and whether they received prior warnings, said people briefed on the matter.

Depending on the size of the penalty, the funds have either been clawed back from previous bonuses or will be docked from future pay.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The employee penalties are the latest fallout from a wide-ranging crackdown on Wall Street by US regulators over the use of personal phones and unapproved apps. The multiple investigations have resulted in more than $1bn in fines across the banking industry.

US regulators have said bank failures to ensure that employees’ electronic communications were stored properly have impeded their investigations.

In 2020, at least two senior employees — Nancy King and Jay Rubenstein — left Morgan Stanley’s commodity division over their use of personal messaging apps, the FT reported at the time.

Other traders in Morgan Stanley’s commodities team were also given warnings about their use of messaging apps, said one person familiar with the matter. Other banks such as Credit Suisse and HSBC have fired bankers embroiled in the scandal too.

Morgan Stanley has been among the banks hit hardest by the investigation, with the company last year agreeing to pay $200mn to the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Morgan Stanley now gives employees training sessions explaining scenarios when they should shift conversations on personal devices to official channels such as their work email. This can include seemingly innocuous instances where colleagues are exchanging messages about the time or location of a meeting.

The group has warned employees that these apparently trivial messages often lead to more material discussions, said a person briefed on the bank’s training programmes.

Many banks now require employees to take a picture of work-related messages on personal devices and forward them to the compliance departments so that they can be preserved.

