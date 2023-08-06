Insider buying: Who holds the most equity?

REVEALED: Insiders at Mainfreight, The Warehouse Group, Hallenstein Glassons and Ryman own double-digit portions of equity. Here’s how you can track insider buying in New Zealand’s top companies.

It’s the kind of insider trading investors want to see - executives and directors buying and holding stock in the companies they lead.

“It’s about alignment. It’s about saying they’ve got skin in the game,” Harbour Asset Management director Shane Solly told Markets with Madison.

“They’ve got conviction that the business they’re involved with has got attractive propositions in it going forward.”

For example, Mainfreight managing director Don Braid bought 10,000 more shares at a cost of $677,700 one week ago - taking his total holding to almost 3 million shares, worth $197.8 million.

He told Markets with Madison he was a “believer in the business” - alongside chairman Bruce Plested and global executive Carl-Howard Smith who collectively owned 14.6 per cent.

Data from Harbour Asset Management and Herald analysis of shareholder disclosure notices and Companies Office records showed The Warehouse Group, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, Ryman Healthcare and Serko were also among the NZX Top 50 index companies with double-digit insider equity positions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this programme is of a general nature, and is not intended to be personalised financial advice. We encourage you to seek appropriate advice from a qualified professional to suit your individual circumstances.

