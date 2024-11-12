Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Inside Economics: Why Trump might mean higher mortgage rates in NZ...all the fallout from his big win

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Business editor-at-large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds CIO and founder Mike Taylor about Trump unleashing the Wall St bull ... how long will it run?

OPINION

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed. To sign up for my weekly newsletter, click here. If you have a burning question about the quirks or intricacies of economics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business