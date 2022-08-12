Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Inland Revenue pivots as tax debts mount

5 minutes to read
Inland Revenue says it is pivoting its Covid response from support to compliance. Photo / NZME

Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

Economic turbulence from the Covid pandemic has seen the number of people falling behind on their taxes soar, sparking criticism from the Opposition and tax advisers that Inland Revenue has been too slow to refocus

