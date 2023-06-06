During peak traffic the CRL will take the equivalent of 16 extra traffic lanes off the road. Photo / Supplied

The Government has big plans for our transport system. We need a transport network that makes us better connected and grows our economy, promotes healthy and safe communities, builds our resilience and security, is equitable and inclusive, and is environmentally sustainable to meet our climate goals.

Building that network is no small feat, especially factoring in the devastation Cyclone Gabrielle caused our road and rail network and the negligence of the previous government that has left us building our way out of years of under-investment in transport infrastructure. We’re also seeing increasing global inflation and uncertainty put significant pressure on major infrastructure projects with rising costs and supply chain disruptions.

That being said, the Government has struck the balance of addressing our immediate transport infrastructure needs, while building for a stronger future. We’re focused on developing and maintaining key transport infrastructure. We’ve increased the road maintenance budget by 50 per cent after the previous government froze road maintenance spending.

When we came into government Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised that more investment in the maintenance of the state highway network was crucial as, despite an almost 10 per cent increase in the size of the network and a 12 per cent increase in costs, funding was flatlined from 2009-2017.

Earlier this year we saw Cyclone Gabrielle rip through the country and leave communities isolated as sections of road and rail were destroyed.

We’ve now reopened almost every stretch of state highway that was damaged in the severe weather events, with work under way to restore the last two sections.

The state highways are a lifeline for many communities and restoring those connections has been a key priority for the Government.

That’s why one of the first things we did after the cyclone was top up the National Land Transport fund with $250 million for recovery works, with an additional $275m confirmed in Budget 2023.

We’re also committed to building back better. We’re undertaking hundreds of projects across state highways, local roads, and rail to build a stronger, more resilient network.

These projects will prevent flooding, stabilise slips, manage rising sea levels, and protect against landslips and rockfall.

This work will strengthen what is often referred to as “invisible infrastructure” which doesn’t draw a lot of attention but can cause massive damage if it’s not prioritised and well maintained.

Improving this infrastructure will protect our entire network and work to prevent a significant repair bill down the track as we see more frequent and damaging severe weather events.

As we look to the future, we also have many transformational projects under way across the country.

In Tāmaki Makaurau we are focused on delivering a better, more mobile, and less congested transport network for our country’s biggest city.

There are big transport improvements for the city — busways connecting the North Shore, west and eastern suburbs to the city, shared paths for walking and cycling, the Western Ring Route providing two strategic links across the city and the City Rail Link (CRL) improving passenger rail.

Tāmaki Makaurau’s population is expected to grow to 2.3 million people by 2048. This will put huge pressure on existing infrastructure, which means more traffic congestion, making it harder to reach jobs and education, and even more expensive to afford the homes people want, in the communities they want.

Auckland Light Rail will make it easier, faster and safer to move around Tāmaki Makaurau. Everyone who lives in, or travels through the city will benefit from Auckland Light Rail.

Going further, Light Rail will be integrated with the future Waitematā Harbour Connections project.

The CRL project is another significant, complex infrastructure project that is a long-term investment in Auckland’s infrastructure to improve congestion, cut down trip times, and provide more reliable and frequent trains for commuters.

During peak traffic the CRL will take the equivalent of 16 extra traffic lanes off the road. It will link in with the existing rail network and allow more trains to run more often which will double the existing capacity.

The challenges we’re facing mean we must be smart about building and maintaining infrastructure, and ensure we are getting the best value for money.

Transport infrastructure plays and will continue to play a critical role in our ability to meet current and future challenges and for Aotearoa New Zealand to prosper.

Our transport needs are changing, and our focus is shifting from car-dependent infrastructure to better public transport, walking and cycling opportunities for communities. Increasingly, our transport requirements are underpinned by the need to ensure our networks are resilient to natural hazards.

Looking to the future, broader thinking is needed as to how transport networks influence urban development, and how we can improve access and equity to serve all New Zealanders.

The Government’s priorities for the transport system are ambitious, and we’re committed to delivering.

● Michael Wood is Minister for Auckland and the former Minister for Transport



