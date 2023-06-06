Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Infrastructure Report: PM Chris Hipkins on how govt plans to rebuild key infrastructure

By Chris Hipkins
4 mins to read
Chris Hipkins at Glenbrook Steel. Photo / Alex Burton

Chris Hipkins at Glenbrook Steel. Photo / Alex Burton

This op-ed appeared in the NZ Herald’s Infrastructure Report. Read more views here.

OPINION:

New Zealand’s infrastructure is always working hard, mostly in the background.

Our roads are moving people and goods to where

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business