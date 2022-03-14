Voyager 2021 media awards
Inflation Nation: How to inflation-proof your investments

7 minutes to read
Inflation is like rust, it slowly and quietly destroys your investments. Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald
By Tamsyn Parker

The rising cost of living and the return of inflation is hitting Kiwis hard. In a new Herald series, Inflation Nation, we explore the reasons and impacts of the price shock - and possible solutions.

