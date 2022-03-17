Inflation Nation: Crisis a pain in Kiwis' backsides, toilet paper prices spike

The recent rise in inflation has produced some record highs at the grocery till. Here are some top tips on how you can downsize your grocery bill. Video / NZ Herald

The recent rise in inflation has produced some record highs at the grocery till. Here are some top tips on how you can downsize your grocery bill. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand's inflation crisis isn't just squeezing Kiwis' at the pump ... it's also making it more expensive to go to the toilet.

Newstalk ZB can reveal the cost of loo paper has skyrocketed, with the fastest price rise since detailed records began in 2007/08.

Infometrics analysis of Stats NZ data shows the average price for a twelve pack of loo paper in the December quarter was $7.35.

That's 17 per cent higher than the year before, and the first time shoppers have had to fork out more than $7.

National Deputy Leader and Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis is alarmed, saying the price spike "looks pretty unreasonable".

"Inflation is running laps around the price of basic goods," she said.

"It's a thief in everybody's pocket."

Graphic / Infometrics

But Finance Minister Grant Robertson isn't wading into the debate, and won't say what he thinks a fair price is.

"I'm not going there," he said.

'We've seen cost escalations right across the economy and supply chain shortages, and that's what's happening when we see variability in the cost of staples like that."

MPs across the House, including Act deputy leader Brooke Van Velden and Greens co-leader James Shaw, say their personal supermarket trips have taken a hit.

"It's affecting everybody, but it's not affecting everybody equally", Shaw said.

Infometrics Principal Economist Brad Olsen said these are real issues people are dealing with, and the surge in toilet paper costs just scratches the surface.

"The increase is a bellwether for the generalised level of cost inflation we're seeing."

Pressure's been mounting on suppliers, with Quilton toilet paper quitting the New Zealand market last year due to rising production costs.

A number of supermarkets have also limited the amount customers can buy, in a bid to maintain sufficient stock and stop people hoarding at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.