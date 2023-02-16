Inflation eats away at My Food Bag earnings, delivers downgrade

Deliveries of My Food Bag meal boxes haven't picked up this year as hoped.

Deliveries of My Food Bag meal boxes haven't picked up this year as hoped.

Inflation has continued to eat away at My Food Bag’s earnings, with deliveries of its meal boxes down 11.8 per cent in January, compared with a year ago.

In the year to January, its revenue was down 8 per cent and earnings down 39.2 per cent.

“Trading in financial year ‘23 has remained challenging, with inflationary pressure on households and low consumer confidence resulting in more subdued demand,” chief executive Mark Winter said.

“These challenges have continued through the traditional “win back” period following the summer holidays, with lower than forecast trading continuing since the two recent long weekends.”

The company issued a downgrade to the market on Friday morning, expecting earnings for the full year to be between $17 million and $19m.

The company had already warned its earnings would be lower than the previous financial year’s $34.2m.

Its cheaper Bargain Box offering had increased in demand, which had an “unfavourable impact” on earnings.

“We have continued to proactively manage input cost pressures and ingredient supply challenges, ensuring that our product offering remains attractive and our gross margin levels remain strong.”

Mark Winter was officially appointed My Food Bag chief executive in November last year. Photo / Supplied

It would not pay a full year dividend when it released its financial result for the year to March in May.

My Food Bag chairman Tony Carter said the company expected to continue dividend payments in the following 2024 financial year.

“While the financial result for FY23 is likely to be disappointing, the board is confident in the long term outlook for My Food Bag.”

“My Food Bag remains a profitable Kiwi business, has low levels of debt and continues to generate positive cashflow.”

Carter said the business was exploring cost-saving initiatives.