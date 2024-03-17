Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

India’s navy frees ship hijacked by Somali pirates

Financial Times
3 mins to read
This photograph shared by the Indian navy shows the hijacked ship ex-MV Ruen on Saturday March 16. Photo / Indian Navy on X via AP

This photograph shared by the Indian navy shows the hijacked ship ex-MV Ruen on Saturday March 16. Photo / Indian Navy on X via AP

India’s navy has freed the crew of a hijacked ship that Somali pirates were preparing to use as a base for attacks on other vessels, in the most violent incident yet of a recent resurgence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business