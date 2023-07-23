Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Indian ban on rice exports stokes fears of global food inflation

Financial Times
4 mins to read
“I hoped we had seen peak food inflation, but I’m concerned that might not be the case,” one analyst says.

“I hoped we had seen peak food inflation, but I’m concerned that might not be the case,” one analyst says.

Written by: John Reed, George Steer, Leslie Hook

India has banned exports of non-basmati white rice, stoking fears of further global food inflation just as Russia’s targeting of grain ships has pushed up wheat and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business