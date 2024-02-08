Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Indevin confirms wine bottling operations to move from Māngere, 35 redundancies expected

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Indevin chief executive Duncan McFarlane says the company will expand its relationship with WineWorks.

Indevin chief executive Duncan McFarlane says the company will expand its relationship with WineWorks.

Wine company Indevin has confirmed plans to change its Auckland bottling operations and now about 35 staff could be made redundant.

The company has pledged to support staff and explore new job opportunities as it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business