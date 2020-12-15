In pictures: Rocket Lab lights up Hawke's Bay with latest night flight

Rocket Lab's successful launch was clearly visible from the viewing platform in Napier. Photo / Andrew Caldwell

Rocket Lab's successful launch of its 17th mission was seen by Kiwis across the country.

The Owl's Night Begins mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia at 10.09pm on Monday.

The mission successfully deployed Synspective's StriX-α to a 500km circular orbit – bringing the total number of payloads deployed by Rocket Lab to 96.

Rocket Lab's successful launch of its 17th mission. Photo / Connull Lang

Residents throughout Hawke's Bay photographed the launch, with snaps also being taken of it as far south as Invercargill as it tracked south across NZ.

The StriX-α satellite will demonstrate synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology developed by Synspective to be able to image millimetre-level changes to the Earth's surface from space, independent of weather conditions on Earth and at any time of the day or night.

Residents throughout Hawke's Bay photographed the launch, including in Napier. Photo / Mauro Pacella

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck congratulated the Synspective team on the successful deployment of their first satellite.

"We're proud to be able to continue to provide dedicated launch opportunities for small satellite customers like Synspective," he said.

"Electron provides truly tailored access to space, enabling our customers to choose exactly when they launch and under their specific mission parameters."

The Owl's Night Begins mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia at 10.09pm on Monday. Photo / Rocket Lab

Synspective founder Motoyuki Ara said with the launch of StriX-α, Synspective will be able to demonstrate its satellite capabilities and data-processing technology.

"This is the first step towards our constellation of 30 satellites and along with the development of our solutions, a full-scale business expansion will begin," he said.

Electron on its way to orbit last night, as seen from Central Otago, New Zealand. We do love a night launch.



📷@dfpollard pic.twitter.com/eaVxrallRO — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) December 15, 2020

"Starting with this success, we will move tangibly closer towards the attainment of an advanced world, expanding people's understanding and learning capabilities with new data and technologies."

Details about Rocket Lab's 18th Electron launch will be announced soon, with the next mission scheduled to take place from Launch Complex 1 early in the New Year.