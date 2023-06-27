Voyager 2023 media awards

Immigration surge, Ukraine war drives luxury real estate demand

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
This Ōkura lifestyle property was sold this year to a Chinese buyer for $6.4m. Photo / Paterson Luxury

An Auckland real estate agent, specialising in $3.5 million-plus homes, says the immigration surge is driving demand for more expensive property, with the Ukraine war cited by one European buyer as a reason for migrating.

