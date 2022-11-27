Immigration NZ a disaster, beleaguered Madam Woo restaurant owner says

Josh Emett and Fleur Caulton. Picture / Guy Coombes

A co-founder of a restaurant chain in voluntary administration has spoken out about labour shortages the industry is facing.

“This is a real world problem. Immigration New Zealand is a shambles,” Go To Collection co-founder Fleur Caulton said.

Caulton said labour shortages in hospitality were extreme and were “causing havoc”.

The restaurant chain released a public statement last week announcing its decision to go into voluntary administration.

“After a decade of success, Go To Collection, the owners of Rata, Madam Woo and Hawker & Roll restaurants have taken the very difficult decision to place the business into voluntary administration.”

The statement reiterates Caulton’s concerns about immigration, saying Covid-19, labour shortages and “fraught visa application processes” had taken a significant toll on the business.

Caulton called the current state of immigration an embarrassment.

“They sent everyone home in 2020. Hospitality has always been made up of immigrants by 55 per cent pre-Covid.”

Fleur Caulton, chief executive of Go To Collection, the owner of Madam Woo. Photo / Supplied

She said migrant workers have lost their visas and now “people are having to jump through hoops” to obtain a work visa in the industry.

Immigration adviser Sukhpreet Kaur said the visa application process for migrant workers was very long and was quicker before the Government’s recent changes.

In October, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced visa exemptions for highly skilled overseas workers.

At the time, he said he was listening closely to the concerns of businesses. And the changes were supposed to relieve labour shortages, and attract talent to New Zealand.

But Kaur said Aotearoa was simply not an attractive market for these workers.

“The Government is forgetting that the economy and hospitality is tourism-based - it’s running on small businesses and people who actually do the groundwork.”

She said a focus on high-skilled workers in IT and senior management was not realistic because “New Zealand is not lucrative for those people”.

Kaur added: “The Government says they are going to shift immigration to highly skilled workers. It’s not about what they want but what is happening.”

Immigration NZ’s current process requires employers to cover costs for an overseas worker’s job check and accreditation, on top of paying workers a median wage of $27.76, Kaur said, and many small businesses here were bearing the burden of these costs.

Kaur said pay for migrant workers “should be based on market rate, not the median wage”.

“The Government needs to get in touch with reality.”

“Immigration NZ should not squeeze small businesses for money in order to be profitable.”

Go To Collection is working with PricewaterhouseCoopers to manage its voluntary administration.