Immigration boom rolls on, but record number of Kiwis left in 2023

New Zealand’s immigration boom shows few signs of abating. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand’s immigration boom shows few signs of abating, but a record number of Kiwis also departed in 2023 - mostly to Australia, data released by Stats NZ shows.

The country experienced an annual net migration gain of 126,000 in the December 2023 year.

That net migration gain is the largest for a calendar year and close to the record of 134,400 in the October 2023 year.

“The net migration gain in 2023 is similar to the population of the Taranaki region,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Meanwhile, the annual net migration loss of 47,000 New Zealand citizens in 2023 is a new annual record.

New Zealand has typically had an annual net migration loss of citizens, which averaged 26,600 a year in 2002–2013, and 4000 a year in 2014–2019, Islam said.

Based on the latest estimates, 53 per cent of New Zealand citizen migrant departures were to Australia.

“Young adults are driving migration into and out of New Zealand,” Islam said.

Migrants aged 18–44 years made up 66 per cent (150,100) of the 226,900 migrant arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens in 2023.

Migrants aged 18–30 accounted for 39 per cent (29,300) of the 74,800 migrant departures of New Zealand citizens in 2023.





The annual net migration gain in 2023 comprised a net gain of 173,000 non-New Zealand citizens and a net loss of 47,000 New Zealand citizens in 2023.

“In 2023, a near-record net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens more than offset a record net migration loss of New Zealand citizens,” Islam said.

“The net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens averaged 474 a day in 2023, and the net migration loss of New Zealand citizens averaged 129 a day.”

The annual net migration gain of 173,000 non-New Zealand citizens in 2023 is just below the provisional record of 177,700 in the October 2023 year.

Net migration gains of non-New Zealand citizens averaged about 60,000 a year from 2014–2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The net migration gain in 2023 was mainly driven by citizens of India, the Philippines, China, Fiji and South Africa.

This follows a progressive relaxation of Covid-related border restrictions from early 2022 and changes to immigration settings.