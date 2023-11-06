Voyager 2023 media awards
‘I’m not sure we’ve got a safety net’: Israeli businesses buckle as war hits economy

Financial Times
6 mins to read
People in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv watch as the Iron Dome defence system intercepts rockets fired from Gaza on November 5th. As Israel's response to Hamas's October 7th attacks entered its fourth week, the Israeli PM said the current war would be a long one and would amount to a "second war of independence." Photo / Alexi J. Rosenfeld, Getty Images

Loyal customers of Israel’s Atlas Hotels recently received an unusual email — a desperate plea for donations to save the company from collapse.

Atlas has opened its 16 boutique hotels to 1,000 evacuees displaced after

