Ikea updates on first NZ store opening, completes land and site purchase

The traditional big blue box, large-format store of 34,000sq m will sell the latest design and home furnishing at Sylvia Park. Video / NZ Herald

Swedish home furnishing giant Ikea has completed the purchase of the land and site at Sylvia Park where its first New Zealand store is expected to open in late 2025.

Ikea New Zealand announced the purchase today from owner Kiwi Property Group for the 3.24 hectare site where construction began in June this year.

Mirja Viinanen, CEO and chief sustainability officer for IKEA New Zealand and Australia, said the completion of the sale and purchase agreement for the land was a milestone in the company’s market entry.

“[It’s] something we’ve been working towards since announcing our intention to bring Ikea to New Zealand,” she said.

Viinanen said development of the site and store is going well despite record rainfall in Auckland over the past couple of months.

“I’m pleased to say we’re on time and on track to open in late 2025.”

Ikea’s 34,000m2 Sylvia Park store will sell the latest design and home furnishing and a restaurant serving its famous Swedish meatballs and hotdogs is also planned when the store opens.

Last month Ikea secured its first New Zealand warehouse which will act as the official hub for its Sylvia Park store and online operations.

The 20,000-square-metre purpose-built warehouse, which Ikea agreed to develop and lease from Auckland Airport, will also have 500sq m of office space.

The warehouse is approximately 15km from the Sylvia Park site at The Landing Business Park in Māngere, South Auckland.

Naylor Love was appointed construction project manager of the three-level, 34,000sqm, Sylvia Park Ikea store with ground-floor car parking.

Ingka Group, whose core business is IKEA Retail, announced in December 2018 that it would open a New Zealand store, having been granted exclusive rights to explore expansion opportunities in the country.

Ingka controls 379 IKEA stores including across 31 markets, welcoming 657 million visitors to its stores, according to its website.

NZX-listed Kiwi Property Group’s portfolio includes a number of malls such as Sylvia Park, LynnMall and Hamilton’s The Base, as well as retail and office space.