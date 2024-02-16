Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

IAG’s profit rises to above pre-cyclone levels as average home premiums jump 30 per cent

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
IAG New Zealand is reporting a higher profit than it did before Cyclone Gabrielle after hiking home insurance premiums. Photo / George Heard

IAG New Zealand is reporting a higher profit than it did before Cyclone Gabrielle after hiking home insurance premiums. Photo / George Heard

The country’s largest general insurer is reporting a higher profit than it did before Cyclone Gabrielle, as it has hiked home insurance premiums by an average of almost 30 per cent.

Insurance Australia Group’s (IAG)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business