Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

I spent two years revenge spending. It was hard to stop

New York Times
By Lauren Larson
7 mins to read
Why did so many people who had retained their jobs and spending power through the pandemic emerge with a greater willingness to spend? Photo / 123RF

Why did so many people who had retained their jobs and spending power through the pandemic emerge with a greater willingness to spend? Photo / 123RF

The pandemic gave consumers an excuse to spend more to make up for lost time. Those who went overboard are trying to reverse course.

At first, I spent little during the pandemic’s early days. With

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business