Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hyundai NZ reveals its first hydrogen truck customer: NZ Post. What's next?

6 minutes to read
From left: NZ Post CEO David Walsh, Energy Minister Megan Woods and Hyundai NZ CEO Andy Sinclair. Photo / Supplied

From left: NZ Post CEO David Walsh, Energy Minister Megan Woods and Hyundai NZ CEO Andy Sinclair. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

There was a glimpse of our possible clean, quiet freight future as Hyundai revealed its first local hydrogen fuel cell truck customer: NZ Post.

It comes at a time when there are signs the technology

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.