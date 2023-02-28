Voyager 2022 media awards
Hydro boosts Meridian Energy H1 net profit by 39pc

Power generator and retailer MerIdian has reported its first half result. Photo / File

Beneficial hydro conditions helped Meridian Energy boost its first half net proft by 39 per cent to $201 million.

The company also lifted its interim dividend by 2.6 per cent to 6.0 cents (80 per cent imputed).

Included in the result was an unrealised gain in the value of hedge instruments amounting to $27m - compared with a loss last year of $10m - and a $16m reduction in finance costs due to the retirement of debt following an asset sale.

Meridian’s operating earnings from continuing operations (ebitdaf) increased by $31m or eight per cent to $425m.

Chief executive Neal Barclay said the first half’s operating performance reflected favourable hydrology, with better than average inflows into the hydro catchments that the company manages.

There was also continued growth in the amount of energy sold to Meridian’s retail customers.

Operating earnings benefited from $51m of electricity hedge close outs.

Meridian started the financial year with below average storage in Lake Pukaki, in the South Island.

However this situation changed during July and August 2022 when a series of large storms lifted storage significantly.

Meridian said winter 2022 inflows into its Waitaki catchment were the highest winter inflows on record.


The company - 51 per cent owned by the Government - generates its power from renewable sources – wind, hydro and solar.

Meridian’s shares shares last traded at $5.31, having gained one per cent over the last 12 months.

