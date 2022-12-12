Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes major immigration announcement. Video / Mark Mitchell

UFB network operator Chorus says immigration changes will help it fill 350 vacant roles for people to work on its fibre and copper networks.

The Government has added 10 professions to a fast-track residency “Green List”, first established in July.

“It’s a huge relief that the Government is now helping,” chief executive JB Rousselot said.

Covid border restrictions, previous visa changes for migrant workers, a tech skill shortage and pandemic-related illness mean insufficient skilled telecommunications technicians are available to meet the demand, the Chorus CEO said.

“The inclusion of skilled telecommunications technicians on the Green List will make it easier for Chorus to find workers who are qualified and experienced in this field,” Rousselot said.

“The past few years have highlighted the importance of connecting to a very high-capacity network to meet the broadband needs of our families and businesses. We are doing everything in our power to find and train local technicians, but given the tight job market, we have been unable to secure enough workers within New Zealand, despite significant efforts to do so. The ‘help wanted’ sign has been well and truly out.”

Chorus chief executive Jean Baptiste Rousselot. Photo / Michael Craig

Chorus will have to wait a little longer to fill the roles, however. “Skilled telecommunications” won’t be formally added to the Green List tier until March 2023 - and will be added on a work-to-residence basis (registered nurses and specialist doctors will be added on December 15 on an immediate residence basis).

The expansion of the Green List, which also included nurses and midwives, specialist doctors not covered in the original Green list, various construction roles and secondary school teachers, drew broad sector support, though with the proviso that pay and conditions would also need to improve.

National immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford said the announcement was a “major backdown” and should have happened a year ago.

And Green immigration spokesman Ricardo Menéndez March said his party welcomed the changes but wanted more equitable pathways to residency for workers not covered.

“Immigration settings should prioritise the wellbeing of workers and our communities, not be based solely on what’s best for employers,” he said.

The E tū union, which represents telco engineers contracted to Chorus, has been asked for comment.

Chorus shares closed at $8.15 on Monday. The stock is up 12.88 per cent for the year.