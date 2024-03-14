Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How well is The Warehouse doing and are grocery sales squeezing its margins? — Stock Takes

Tamsyn Parker
By
7 mins to read
The Warehouse Group is due to report its half-year financial results on Wednesday.

The Warehouse Group is due to report its half-year financial results on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s largest retailer The Warehouse Group is due to report its half-year result on Wednesday and all eyes will be on how much pressure it is coming under given the .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business