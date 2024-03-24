Using physical cash can be one way to help kids understand money concepts.

Using physical cash can be one way to help kids understand money concepts.

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem. Today, it’s how to help your kids feel confident in the money world. Hosted by Frances Cook.

One of the big pitfalls when we start learning about money is that we can become evangelical about it – wanting to take everything we’ve learned and help those around us, saving them from the mistakes we’ve made.

It can be disappointing to realise, then, that many people simply don’t care and don’t want to have that conversation.

Particularly when it comes to our children.

Kids of all ages are great for humbling you and making you realise that while you’re trying to teach them about something important, they’d rather be literally anywhere else.

Giving them money skills is important, though, because said skills give them a jumpstart on so many important parts of life.

So how do you have the conversation, and what areas should you be talking about?

For the latest podcast episode I talked to Bridget Lem, from PMG Charitable Trust.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you’d like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I’m on Facebook here, Instagram here, and X here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.