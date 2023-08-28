Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How NZ wage growth stacks up against the world - International Monetary Fund verdict

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
A tight labour market has driven strong wage growth this year Photo / Getty Images

A tight labour market has driven strong wage growth this year Photo / Getty Images

Local wage growth has been adding to inflation pressure in the past year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says in a new report.

The tight labour market, historically high levels of labour force participation and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business