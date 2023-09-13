How much NZ needs to borrow next year - crunching the numbers for 2024

The Government will borrow close to a billion dollars a week in the current fiscal year. Photo / File

The New Zealand’s borrowing requirement for the fiscal 2024 year will equate to $940 million a week, BNZ economists estimate.

The Treasury outlined the Government’s likely borrowing requirement for 2024 at yesterday’s pre-election fiscal and economic update.

The Government increased its borrowing programme by $2b for the current fiscal year, with borrowing over the four-year projection period lifted by $9b.

“This will see gross NZ Government bond issuance of $36b for 2024 along with $9b in short-term borrowings – or $45b over the 48-week period the government is actively borrowing, so that’s around $940m per week,” BNZ said in a commentary.

Before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government’s annual borrowing requirement was just $13b - or $270 million a week.

BNZ said the interest rate markets were well-prepared for worsening fiscal accounts outlined in the update, and likely increase in future bond supply, so the reaction was limited.

As expected, the update showed further deterioration in the fiscal accounts, with a shortfall in tax revenue leading to the budget deficit running some $3b larger than expected for the June 2023 year.

The deficit is projected to widen to $11.4b in full year 2024, or $3.8b larger than projected at the Budget.

Accordingly, the government increased its borrowing programme by $2b for the current fiscal year, with borrowing over the four-year projection period lifted by $9b.

Meanwhile ANZ, in its analysis, said the overall increase in bond issuance was close to its own expectations.

“But no matter how you cut it, this is a lot of bonds for the market to absorb,” ANZ said.

“If demand for NZ Government bonds softens, the taxpayer could be on the hook for higher financing costs,” it said.

In its update, the Government said the New Zealand economy is turning the corner.

The Treasury is forecasting average annual growth of 2.6 per cent between 2023 and 2027, the addition of 105,000 new jobs and for wages to grow faster than inflation.

Unemployment was forecast to remain below the long-term average of 5.8 per cent – peaking at 5.4 per cent before declining to 4.6 per cent at the end of the forecast period.

ANZ said the Treasury’s forecasts appeared “rosy” but that the fiscal position was unlikely to trigger a credit ratings downgrade.

However, the bank expected the already weak NZ dollar to come under more pressure.

“With the New Zealand economy having lived so far outside of its means in recent years, there are clear risks emerging that the NZ dollar undergoes a meaningful depreciation and/or New Zealand experiences structurally higher interest rates,” ANZ said.

