Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How much NZ needs to borrow next year - crunching the numbers for 2024

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
The Government will borrow close to a billion dollars a week in the current fiscal year. Photo / File

The Government will borrow close to a billion dollars a week in the current fiscal year. Photo / File

The New Zealand’s borrowing requirement for the fiscal 2024 year will equate to $940 million a week, BNZ economists estimate.

The Treasury outlined the Government’s likely borrowing requirement for 2024 at yesterday’s pre-election fiscal and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business