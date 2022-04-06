Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How do Kiwi workers feel right now? Burnt out, unproductive, increasingly concerned about their finances

5 minutes to read
Workers are also feeling the strain of the rising cost of living. Photo / Getty Images

Workers are also feeling the strain of the rising cost of living. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Front Page Podcast Host/Columnist - NZ Herald

New Zealand workers are burnt out, unproductive and increasingly concerned about their finances.

These are among the headline findings in a new report from workplace management platform Employment Hero, which surveyed a panel of 1012

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.