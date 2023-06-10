Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How America is reshaping the global economy

Financial Times
5 mins to read
President Joe Biden’s national security adviser thinks the US made substantial progress at this recent G7 meeting in Hiroshima. Photo / Jonathan Ernst, Pool photo via AP

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser thinks the US made substantial progress at this recent G7 meeting in Hiroshima. Photo / Jonathan Ernst, Pool photo via AP

OPINION

An unheralded revolution has taken place in America’s approach to international economics. As the new thinking emerges, it is reshaping the global economy and the Western alliance.

The approach was set out most clearly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business