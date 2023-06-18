Qantas CEO Alan Joyce explains how the Australian airline is making more revenue per passenger than before the pandemic. Video / NZ Herald

Airlines have transformed from survival mode to super profitable in a matter of years.

Qantas Airways is making more revenue per passenger than it was before the pandemic, especially on its international network, which is not at 100 per cent capacity yet.

“Probably every airline in the world is, because you’ve got this massive demand, and supply still constrained.” Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told Markets with Madison.

Qantas was on track to make an A$2.5 billion underlying profit this financial year, compared with A$1.4b in 2019.

It was now adding more aircraft to its fleet and some costs were coming down, including the price of jet fuel, amid pressure on the airline to reduce airfares and resume dividends.

Joyce discusses the airline’s extra profitable business model, and how long it may last, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

