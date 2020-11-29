Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Housing developer's $5m mess sees director banned

3 minutes to read

Accountant Mark Richards directed Tribeca Homes which collapsed owning millions in taxes and leaving dozens of homes half built. Photo / Nick Reed

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

A director and manager of a failed Auckland housing developer which left dozens of home buyers stranded and millions owning in tax were chased through the courts by liquidators for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.