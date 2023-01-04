House price falls slowed at the end of 2022, but the market is unlikely to have bottomed out

House prices fall by 5 per cent in 2022. Photo / Fiona Goodall

House prices continued to fall in the final month of 2022, but at a slower rate than in the months prior, according to CoreLogic’s House Price Index.

Property values fell by 0.2 per cent between November and December – a smaller decline than the 0.6 per cent drop in November and 1.3 per cent slide in October.

Over the year, prices fell by 5 per cent, leaving the average house price at $956,000.

This was the largest annual decline since June 2009, when prices fell by 6.4 per cent on the back of the Global Financial Crisis.

CoreLogic’s New Zealand head of research Nick Goodall noted the significance of the turnaround in market conditions in 2022.

The slashing of interest rates that accompanied Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 saw the country’s average house price rise by a whopping 41 per cent over the 19 months from trough (August 2020) to peak (March 2022).

Throughout 2022 Goodall noted how the rate of house price falls sped up and then slowed down, as expectations around interest rate hikes changed.

The rate of house price falls accelerated around the middle of 2022, as the Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate (OCR), and it became more difficult to service mortgage debt.

Then, during the last three months of 2022, people regained some confidence, as they suspected the end of the Reserve Bank’s tightening cycle was in sight, or the Reserve Bank was nearly down hiking the OCR.

Come late 2022, that relative optimism was gone, as inflation proved more persistent than expected and the Reserve Bank forecast much more aggressive OCR hikes at the expense of the economy more generally.

Hence, Goodall didn’t expect the slowdown in house price falls in December to signal the bottom of the downturn “by any means”.

He warned that until interest rates stabilise, we should be prepared to see further declines in house values this year.

“Encouragingly for the Reserve Bank (and its inflation outlook), there have been some signs that consumers in New Zealand have started to rein in their spending with comparisons to the previous year’s Christmas retail figures showing only a minor lift, which could be attributed to an increase in the cost of goods rather than people buying more things,” Goodall said.

“The future for the property market following the expected peak of the OCR of 5.5 per cent in April/May and hopeful taming of inflation, then rests on the economic health of the country.

“If the recession hits, but is minor and with limited job losses, interest rates may plateau. If the economy is hit worse than expected, we may see interest rates start to fall as the Reserve Bank sees a need to stimulate activity.”