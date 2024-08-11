Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

House of Travel’s new boss David Coombes: Where to next?

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
New House of Travel boss Dave Coombes on what's coming up for travel. Video / Corey

Back in the travel industry after a 15-month break, new House of Travel chief executive David Coombes reckons the post-pandemic surge of demand he saw at his last job is still going strong.

In spite

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business