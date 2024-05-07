Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

House of Travel recruits former Flight Centre boss David Coombes as chief executive

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
The new House of Travel chief executive David Coombes. Photo / Dean Purcell

The new House of Travel chief executive David Coombes. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Flight Centre boss David Coombes has been appointed House of Travel chief executive.

In a coup for House of Travel, the industry veteran will take over from May 14, replacing Bruce Parton.

Founder of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business