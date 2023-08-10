Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Home insurance premiums expected to rise by more than 20pc

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Reinsurers are reassessing New Zealand's risk profile following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZME

Reinsurers are reassessing New Zealand's risk profile following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZME

The chief executive of one of the country’s largest insurers says home insurance policyholders should brace for average premium hikes of “20 per cent plus” this year.

Meanwhile, those with motor insurance should expect increases

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business