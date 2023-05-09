Holy mackerel: The $7 can of fish

Good enough for a premium fish pie: The $7 mackerel can is not necessarily an indicator of extreme inflation or cost of living issues, but a new luxury brand. Photo / Supplied

Good enough for a premium fish pie: The $7 mackerel can is not necessarily an indicator of extreme inflation or cost of living issues, but a new luxury brand. Photo / Supplied

A can of mackerel was on sale at Countdown this weekend for $7.

The Tai-Yo 425g can of mackerel in tomato sauce was on sale at the Auckland shop next to a different brand on sale for $2.50 or $2.20 for loyalty card holders.

The price visibly startled some shoppers - but is not necessarily due to any inflation or supply chain issues.

“The Tai-Yo Mackerel product you refer to is a premium fish product, imported from Japan and new to Countdown,” the retailer said.

Its shelf price reflected the cost from the supplier, Countdown said.

Other canned brands of the same or similar size listed for sale online retailed from $2.20 to $3.20.

Mackerel is used in fish pies with mashed potato and can also be used with stir fry or chow mein with cabbage, other vegetables and rice.

It is also popular with some people straight out of the can and on toast.

Maritime Fairtrade news in September reported the price of mackerel in Indonesia had doubled.

Norwegian mackerel export prices rose sharply last month, according to Undercurrent News.