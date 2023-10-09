Tour Time handled arrangements for the visit of David Beckham and his LA Galaxy football team to Auckland. Photo / Richard Robinson

A family-owned specialist tour company based in an Orewa home has been bought by one of the biggest sports tour businesses in the world.

Tour Time Group was started by Ron and Beryl Imrie nearly 31 years ago, and their son Brent, who is managing director, said the family was astonished to be approached by British-based Inspiresport, part of the massive Destination Sport, which is on the acquisition trail around the globe.

Although Tour Time was better known overseas than in New Zealand because of its association with massive United States sports academies, Brent said he was “gobsmacked” to get a call out of the blue.

The family had no intention of selling the business, which specialises in both outbound and inbound school sports tours, alongside music, education and special interest groups. Tour Time brought David Beckham’s LA Galaxy out to Auckland in 2008, and has deals with a sports academy set up by the late Kobe Bryant as well as Rugby Tours International.

Imrie flew to Dubai to meet Destination Sport and Inspiresport executives.

"They asked what I wanted. I threw them a number and they said, ‘Done’,” he said.

“I said, ‘Holy s***’. I never expected that.”

He wouldn’t disclose the sum but his parents had been bought out outright and he will stay on as MD of Tour Time which can now expand with the backing of a massive global corporate.

“It was pretty mind-blowing for a little family business. We were gobsmacked that we were approached, and I asked them the question, ‘Why us?’ They said they asked everyone in their office about who to approach in New Zealand and Australia and every single person in the office said Tour Time,” said Imrie.

"I was sitting in the restaurant with them and had a tear in my eye."

Inspiresport’s current portfolio of exclusive and preferred clubs includes the likes of Manchester City, FC Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Scottish Rugby, Lancashire Cricket and Manchester Thunder Netball. Destination Sport Group has more than 250 staff in 15 countries in travel management for elite sports clubs, including top European and British football sides and governing bodies, supporter travel, including the Barmy Army, and youth development tours.

Imrie said that having such big owners now put Tour Time into the big league.

It had been hit by the pandemic (when it quickly refunded all group tour bookings) but was recovering strongly to be at par with or beyond pre-Covid levels. It runs tours for Kiwi sports people and businesspeople to the Bryant-founded Sports Academy, which has a partnership with LA Lakers coach Phil Handy and also works with the LA Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

Ron Imrie, Beryl Imrie and Brent Imrie of Tour Time.

Besides New Zealand, the firm has staff in Australia, Argentina and the US, where it would now tap into Inspiresport’s resources and that of its parent companies – ultimately owned by Clarity Travel.

“We just continue trading and we continue doing what we’re doing across music, sports and special interest groups - we just have a multibillion-dollar company backing us,” said Imrie.

"With Inspiresport and the greater Destination Sport Group truly having a global presence, I look forward to delivering new products and partnerships to our markets whilst continuing to provide the great Tour Time service and family values that we are known for.”

Inspiresport managing director Steve Butchart said the firm has been reviewing opportunities for international expansion for months.

“Our primary focus will be on the creation of outbound tours from New Zealand and Australia into the UK and Europe and generating increased demand for our pro club training experiences across football, rugby and hockey.”

Imrie said there was pent-up demand from groups, including schools, to travel following the pandemic.