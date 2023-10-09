Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Big payday for Kiwi family-owned travel firm, Tour Time, bought by global giant

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Tour Time handled arrangements for the visit of David Beckham and his LA Galaxy football team to Auckland. Photo / Richard Robinson

Tour Time handled arrangements for the visit of David Beckham and his LA Galaxy football team to Auckland. Photo / Richard Robinson

A family-owned specialist tour company based in an Orewa home has been bought by one of the biggest sports tour businesses in the world.

Tour Time Group was started by Ron and Beryl Imrie nearly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business