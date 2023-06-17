Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jetlag busters: New tactics to help keep passengers healthy on the world’s longest flights

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
Philip Capps Executive Manager Product & Service at Qantas talks about the future of long haul air travel on board the A350-1000. Video / Michael Craig

Jet lag-busting ways of managing aircraft cabins, different airline food and in-flight exercise could save passengers millions of days a year of feeling lousy after flying, according to new research.

A study following test flights

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business