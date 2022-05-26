Voyager 2021 media awards
Hilton boss: Wages have to rise or hotels face caps on room sales

3 minutes to read
The DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka is a 122-room hotel owned by New Zealand Bloodstock. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Hilton's Australasian boss says the hotel industry needs to pay more to keep staff, or face continued worker shortages which are already leading to a cap on rooms sold and keeping bars closed.

Paul Hutton,

