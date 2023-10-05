Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

High travel costs locked in as air travel heads back to pre-pandemic levels

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Flight Centre's global managing director Andrew Stark discusses the evolving travel outlook and global travel cost trends. Video / NZ Herald

Latest figures show air traffic is nearing pre-pandemic levels as a forecast for next year shows high costs are baked in, although price rises will slow.

International Air Transport Association figures show that as measured

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business