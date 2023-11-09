Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

High interest rates bolster BNZ’s bottom line to $1.5b

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
RBNZ pays 5.5 per cent interest on the $10 billion BNZ has in its settlement account at the central bank. Photo / Alex Burton

RBNZ pays 5.5 per cent interest on the $10 billion BNZ has in its settlement account at the central bank. Photo / Alex Burton

BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins says the bank’s record profit is largely a product of rapidly rising interest rates.

BNZ’s net profit after tax rose by 7 per cent to $1.5 billion in the year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business