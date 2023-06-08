A HelloFresh's Christmas box offering. The company is under investigation over potential breaches of the Fair Trading Act. Photo / Supplied

Meal-kit service HelloFresh is facing a Commerce Commission investigation after complaints.

Kirsten Mannix, ComCom fair trading general manager, said potential breaches of the Fair Trading Act were being investigated.

“In the past 12 months, the commission has received 104 inquiries about HelloFresh about a range of alleged issues across subscriptions, promotions, customer service, pricing, quality and refunds.

“Eighty-two inquiries specifically relate to subscriptions,” Mannix said this morning.

She said the Fair Trading Act prohibited false and misleading representations and a range of other unfair business practices.

“Our investigations can result in a range of outcomes including issuing information or compliance advice, formal warnings or court action.”

The maximum penalty for breaches of the act was $200,000 for an individual and $600,000 for a business.

Mannix said the commission generally did not take action on behalf of individual consumers.

Consumers with trouble resolving individual disputes should contact a Citizens Advice Bureau or a local Community Law Centre, Mannix said.

HelloFresh, a Berlin-based company, has been approached for comment this morning.

In March, HelloFresh said it would stop its staff from contacting people in cyclone-affected areas after complaints from some Hawke’s Bay residents about aggressive marketing.