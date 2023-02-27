Heartland Group looks to raise up to $125m

Heartland Bank is looking to raise up to $125 million. Photo / Stephen Parker

Heartland Bank is looking to raise up to $125 million. Photo / Stephen Parker

Heartland Group is considering raising up to $125 million through an unsecured subordinated note in a bid to meet increasing capital requirements and fund future growth.

The NZX-listed financial services group made the announcement as it released its first half results showing a net profit of $48.7m for the six months to December 31, a 2.4 per cent increase on the same period in 2021.

Net interest income rose strongly at the bank, increasing from $123.9m to $138.9m while lending and credit fee income also increased from $4.57m to $6.6m. But operating expenses were also up from $57.3m to $63.5m.

Impaired asset expenses also rose from $8.54m to $9.24m. Unlike other financial firms Heartland’s net interest margin fell 34 basis points to 3.97 per cent.

The results were also affected by a number of significant one-off items including a $2.4m fair value loss on its investment in Harmoney shares, a $3.6m loss on legacy hedging, and a $1.9m interest expense on a bridging loan it took out when it acquired StockCo Australia which has since been repaid.

Heartland Group chief executive Jeff Greenslade said its first half was affected by rising inflation and the cost of living and 2023 was expected to have similar challenges.

“Notwithstanding these pressures, Heartland’s loan portfolios have performed well. Overall credit quality remains good, benefitting from Heartland’s continued move towards higher quality and lower risk assets.”

Greenslade said its reverse mortgage portfolios had remained resilient to economic conditions but it had experienced an increase in arrears in its motor lending portfolio.

Motor lending arrears increased from 3.17 per cent as of June 30, 2022 to 3.99 per cent as of October 31, 2022 although it had since fallen back to 3.73 per cent.

“Heartland is focused on supporting its vulnerable customers and those who may be experiencing temporary difficulties. In response to the rising interest rate environment, Heartland intentionally delayed passing the full impact of these increases on to some borrower customers, and did not pass the full increase onto New Zealand or Australian reverse mortgage customers – this was believed to be the socially responsible approach.”

Greenslade said it had also been supporting customers affected by the recent flooding and severe weather in the North Island and was offering deferred loan repayments, interest-only payments, additional funding or other solutions.

Heartland Group said it was also considering making an offer of up to $75m with the right to accept oversubscriptions of up to an additional $50m to New Zealand investors and certain overseas institutional investors. The notes would have a 10-year maturity and quality as Tier 2 capital for Heartland Bank’s regulatory capital requirements.

The amount and type of capital required by banks is set to increase as part of Reserve Bank requirements.

Heartland’s regulatory capital ratio reduced to 13.15 per cent at the end of December, down from 13.49 per cent, after it paid out a dividend following restrictions on this being eased.

“Heartland Bank continues to operate significantly in excess of regulatory minimums and is well positioned to meet the RBNZ’s future higher capital requirements.”

It is required to have a core capital ratio of 11.50 per cent and a total capital ratio of 16 per cent by July 2028.

“In order to accelerate this journey, diversify its capital base and accommodate future projected growth, Heartland Bank is considering an offer of Tier 2 Capital notes.”

Full details of the offer would be released in mid-March.

Heartland will pay an interim dividend of 5.5cps the same as what it paid in the first half of its 2022 financial year.