Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Heading to dystopia? Why DAOs could shake up the way companies are run

14 minutes to read
Management of business could be decentralised in the future. Photo / Getty Images

Management of business could be decentralised in the future. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Jenkins
By
Kevin Jenkins

Contributor

OPINION:
The music industry is often at the forefront of disruptive change.

For a recent example look no further than Audius, a challenger streaming service that has looked to benefit from a mash-up with a broader-based

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.