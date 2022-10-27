Opening of Rockit’s new global headquarters, packhouse and coolstore and unveiling of its new brand.

A_WB260822LEADER5 Mark O'Donnell is CEO of Rockit Apple, which took home the NZIBA supreme award. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke's Bay apple company that focuses on snack-sized apples has won one of New Zealand's most prestigious business awards.

Rockit took home the prize for Best Large Business and the coveted overall Supreme Award at Thursday night's New Zealand International Business Awards.

Rockit adds its two NZ International Business Awards to a list of other recent wins, including two Hawke's Bay Export Awards, an Axis Award, gold at the Best Awards and Best Large Business at the China Business Awards earlier this year.

The awards come in the same week that Rockit announced its expansion into the South Island.

Rockit CEO Mark O'Donnell was on hand to accept the awards and told industry leaders gathered at Auckland's Shed 10 the Hawke's Bay company has had to adapt, revise, and remain resilient during some of the toughest times the world has seen.

"Fortunately, we've been able to rely on our incredible team and our unyielding enthusiasm to pull us through," O'Donnell said.

On the awards night, judges commented that Rockit demonstrated good awareness of the risks faced by the business and a deliberate strategic focus on managing issues such as maintaining consistency across various product sources.

"They've executed this so well that they can partner with big global brands and beat other apple products significantly, which is great evidence of success," one of the judges said.

O'Donnell said winning the NZIBA Supreme Award is a particular thrill for any Kiwi business.

"To be recognised in this way by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise is huge; not only that, it's amazing to be acknowledged alongside such incredibly successful, often groundbreaking New Zealand companies."

"We're delighted to be honoured with this award," O'Donnell concluded.



"It's a testament to the huge energy and enthusiasm of our entire team across the globe, who dare to be different, always go the extra mile and consistently deliver excellence to the consumer," he said.

Rockit is sold in 30 countries worldwide and is amid a strong growth curve across its global markets, with 45 per cent growth in total revenue last year (2020 v 2021).

Unlike other commodity apples from New Zealand, Rockit apples are produced, distributed and marketed as a unique branded offering, and they stand out from the crowd, O'Donnell said.

"Our ambition is to become the world's most loved apple brand, and it's this ambition that drives everything we do inside and outside the business.

"To reach our goal, we set the bar high in every aspect of how we operate, continuing to bring energy, new ideas and fresh innovation across every part of our value chain – orchards, packhouse, offices and into international markets."

The company's commitment to excellence begins, literally, at ground level.

O'Donnell said growers across New Zealand and other countries with a licence to produce the small, juicy, snack-sized fruit pull out all the stops to create optimal growing conditions for their high-value trees.

"It takes a very long time to grow a little apple."

2022 has thrown several curve balls at East Coast orchards, with several weather events making it challenging for growers, and O'Donnell said he was proud of how his growers had tweaked and adjusted.

"Next year's harvest is projected to be 100 per cent up on this year's, showing that the global love for the Rockit brand continues to grow," O'Donnell said.