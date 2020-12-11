Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hawke's Bay harvest: Students turn fruit pickers, help save cherry season

3 minutes to read

Lachie McLeod, one of many students working at Halfords Orchard on Tollemache Rd, Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

An influx of students home for holidays has more than covered the hole in the cherry picking sector in Hawke's Bay left by a lack of RSE workers and backpackers.

With Covid-19 closing the borders

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.