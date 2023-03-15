Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Have middle-aged men got a problem working for women?

Daily Telegraph UK
By Eir Nolsoe
6 mins to read
Experts say that even after huge improvements in gender equality in boardrooms, male-dominant cultures still persist and can be even more difficult to address. Photo / Amy Hirschi, Unsplash

ANALYSIS:

Britain was hailed as “a world leader for women’s representation” in business by the Government, after figures published in February showed that a third of senior leaders in FTES 350 companies are now female.

