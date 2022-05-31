Charles Ropitini, Hastings District Council Principal Advisor: Relationships, Responsiveness and Heritage, right, addresses attendees of the Hastings Municipal Building blessing. Photo / Supplied

Charles Ropitini, Hastings District Council Principal Advisor: Relationships, Responsiveness and Heritage, right, addresses attendees of the Hastings Municipal Building blessing. Photo / Supplied

Commercial premises in the rebuilt Hastings Municipal Building will begin to open next month.

A blessing was held this morning to mark the Hastings Municipal Building moving one step closer to completion after more than seven years.

The Hastings district mayor, councillors, council staff and contractors and new tenants attended the ceremony.

A council statement said the ceremony involved clearing the space with ancient Māori karakia/incantations to mark contractor Gemco finishing their work on the building after more than seven years on-site and the shift from a building site to one that can be occupied by tenants and staff.

The statement said tenants will begin opening to the public from early July, before the entire building is officially re-opened on the weekend August 5 to 7, with a community celebration.

Matua Cordry Huata clears the spaces inside with ancient Māori karakia followed by the invited guests. Photo / Supplied

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst thanked all the contractors involved in the design and rebuild.

"This is going to be a leading national venue for hospitality and events that our community can be truly proud of."

Megan Peacock-Coyle, HDC Kaiwhakahaere Matua, Ngā Toi me te Ahurea - Arts and Culture manager, said Toitoi staff were getting ready to move in and embark on the next stage of preparing the building to open.

"We will be doing the technical fit-out of the rooms – rigging lights and sound gear for shows, installing digital screens and signage, as well as other interior elements to finish off the spaces.

Currently confirmed tenants of the building are: Craft & Social (an eatery and bar), Cellar 495 (a boutique wine cellar and bar), Long Island delicatessen and takeaway foods, Akina (a gallery) and the new Hastings i-SITE and Visitor Information Centre.